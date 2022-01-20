$800.51 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce sales of $800.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $798.50 million to $803.62 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $669.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.08. 1,689,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

