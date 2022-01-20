$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will post sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $247.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $1,054,722,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.