888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given New GBX 545 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 545 ($7.44) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, restated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.00.

888 stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. 888 has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

