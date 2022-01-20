$93.33 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report sales of $93.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.70 million to $96.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $82.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $349.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $418.44 million, with estimates ranging from $414.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $348,185.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,025. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 552,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 482,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.24.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

