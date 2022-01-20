$97.69 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post $97.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.47 million and the lowest is $95.88 million. Nevro reported sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $386.61 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $430.74 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $449.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.