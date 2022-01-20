AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 164593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.
