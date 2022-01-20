Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
AWP stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $6.92.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
