Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

AWP stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.