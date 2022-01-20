Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 617,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

ABST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ABST opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.63 million, a P/E ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. Absolute Software has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the third quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.