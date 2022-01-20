Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.78. 27,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,869,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 91.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

