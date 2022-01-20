Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 26,428 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 104.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.