Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 245,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.66. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

