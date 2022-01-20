Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

