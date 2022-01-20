Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.96 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

NYSE CL opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.