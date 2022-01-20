Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

WY stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

