Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,948 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

DELL opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

