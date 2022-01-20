Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,648 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 129,421 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,049 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,516,000 after purchasing an additional 81,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

