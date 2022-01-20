AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHCO. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

AHCO stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 38.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $3,467,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 56.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.