adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Up 0.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €258.60 ($293.86) and last traded at €254.20 ($288.86). 726,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €252.65 ($287.10).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €262.23 and a 200 day moving average of €284.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.98.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

