Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Up 32.5% in December

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ADBE opened at $516.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

