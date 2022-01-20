Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 182.78% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ AHI opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Advanced Human Imaging has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

