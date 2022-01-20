Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $165.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

