Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) vs. Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Head to Head Survey

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Energy and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Glori Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 6.17 -$212.04 million $0.04 144.75 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glori Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Energy and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 45.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

