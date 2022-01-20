Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 235,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.91 and a 1-year high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

