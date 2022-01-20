Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 18.8% in December

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATEYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ATEYY opened at $90.35 on Thursday. Advantest has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

