Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $183.78 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $311.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

