Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VMware by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

