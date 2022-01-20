Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $89.64 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.21.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,402 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,200. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

