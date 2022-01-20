Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $66.74 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.