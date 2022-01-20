AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.47

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 44263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

