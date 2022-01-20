AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Up 9.5%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares shot up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 8,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 476,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIDR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities analysts predict that AEye Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,641,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $37,808,000. KPCB XVI Associates LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $75,836,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $2,179,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

