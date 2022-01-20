Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.61.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

