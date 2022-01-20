Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.99

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.99 and traded as high as C$33.95. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$32.87, with a volume of 81,904 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFN. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The company has a market cap of C$617.63 million and a P/E ratio of 53.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.99.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

