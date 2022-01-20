AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,400 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,882 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

