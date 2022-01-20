AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 117,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $241.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

