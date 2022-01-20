AGF Investments Inc. Has $168,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average is $189.98. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.