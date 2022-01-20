AGF Investments Inc. Has $182,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.48.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

