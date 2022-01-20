AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

INCY opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

