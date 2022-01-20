AGF Investments Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

