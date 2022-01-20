AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that AgileThought will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

