Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce sales of $446.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.80 million to $446.50 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $399.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 85,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

