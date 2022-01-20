Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $194.94 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 100,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

