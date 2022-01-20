Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.18

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 148.18 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.99), with a volume of 241525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.99).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. The firm has a market cap of £5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

