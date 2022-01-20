AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 397 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 423.75 ($5.78).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.43) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.07) to GBX 435 ($5.94) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.18), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($54,021.29). Also, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,356,710.03). Insiders have acquired 263,131 shares of company stock worth $99,463,118 over the last 90 days.

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 347.54 ($4.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 383.40. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 487 ($6.64). The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

