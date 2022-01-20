Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

