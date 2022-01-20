Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 122,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

ALDX stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $205.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

