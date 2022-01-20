Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Outperform”

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Alfen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Alfen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ALFNF stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00. Alfen has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Alfen NV is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale products, systems and services related to the electricity grid. It focuses on smart grid solutions, electronic vehicle charging equipment, and energy storage systems businesses. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Netherlands, Finland, and Belgium.

