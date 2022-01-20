ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Danske currently has $3,600.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of ALK-Abello A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get ALK-Abello A/S alerts:

OTC AKBLF opened at $490.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.86. ALK-Abello A/S has a 12 month low of $382.00 and a 12 month high of $512.00.

ALK-Abello A/S engages in the production and development of pharmaceutical products to prevent and treat allergies. It also manufactures tablet-based allergy vaccines for pollen, house dust mites, animals, and insect stings. Its treatment comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatment, and allergy diagnostics.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for ALK-Abello A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALK-Abello A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.