Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.