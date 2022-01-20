Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,354 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

ALKS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,264. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

