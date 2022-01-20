Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIRD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of BIRD opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allbirds stock. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.